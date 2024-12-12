Ancient genes pinpoint when humans and Neanderthals mixed and mingled

To pin down the timeline, researchers peeked at some of the oldest human genes from the skull of a woman, called Zlatý kůň or Golden horse for a hill in the Czech Republic where it was found. They also examined bone fragments from an early human population in Ranis, Germany, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) away. They found snippets of Neanderthal DNA that placed the mating at around 45,000 years ago.