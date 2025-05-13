Ancelotti focused on finishing 'spectacular adventure' with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

MADRID — Carlo Ancelotti wants to remain fully focused on his job with Real Madrid before taking over Brazil's national team in two weeks.
Brazil announced Ancelotti as its new coach on Monday, but the 65-year-old Italian had not commented on the move until he was asked about it at a news conference Tuesday ahead of Real Madrid's next Spanish league match against Mallorca on Wednesday.
''I have great respect for this club and these fans and I'm totally focused on finishing the last part of this spectacular adventure,'' Ancelotti said. ''Beginning on May 26 I will start coaching Brazil, which will be a great challenge personally, but until then I will continue training Real Madrid and I want to finish the best possible way.''
Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after confirming he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti's successor.
''I like Alonso a lot,'' Ancelotti said when asked about the former midfielder. ''I don't have any advice for him because he already has all the tools needed to become a great coach in the future.''
Ancelotti, wearing Madrid's apparel as usual, looked relaxed as he led the team's practice session at the club's training center. He then spoke to the media for the first time since Brazil's announcement.
Madrid hadn't released any reaction or statement about its coach since Brazil's announcement, and there were no farewell or congratulatory messages for Ancelotti either.
''The club will make its announcement when it wants to make its announcement,'' Ancelotti said. ''I don't see any problem.''