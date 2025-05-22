Anatomy of a comeback: How the Pacers rallied from 14 down in the final 3:14 to beat Knicks

NEW YORK — The Indiana Pacers were down by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, and still trailed by 14 points with 3 minutes and 14 seconds left in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at New York on Wednesday night.
What happened next was historic.
The Pacers scored 23 points in the final 3:14. No team, at least in the play-by-play era that goes back to 1997, had scored that many in the final 3:14 of regulation of a playoff game.
And the Pacers would go on to win in overtime, outscoring the Knicks 13-10 in the extra session to prevail 138-135.
The anatomy of a comeback:
3:14 left — Aaron Nesmith makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 116-105.
2:51 left — Jalen Brunson makes a 3-pointer for New York. Knicks 119-105.
2:39 left — Tyrese Haliburton makes a 3-pointer for Indiana. Knicks 119-108.