Analysis: Some quarterbacks just need a second chance, or third or fourth

''A lot of guys with ability and sometimes they get in a different circumstance or different system and they excel in it and then other times they don't,'' six-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick said on SiriusXM show ''Let's Go!'' ''I think we've all seen a lot of guys, the Tom Bradys of the world, how much he improved over the course of his career, it's really phenomenal. It's not where you were. It's where you're going and how hard are you willing to work at it.''