Analysis: Running backs proved their value in Week 1

''There is nothing more important than game experience,'' Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. ''Whether guys play in the preseason or not ... obviously, you have training camp and the competitive practice whether it be a joint practice (or something else), there is nothing like going in there on Sunday when all the coaches are off to the side and you have 60 minutes, usually about 30 to 35 minutes of offensive ball to see what you've learned and how you adapt throughout a game. They have the speed of it down after Week 1. ... That Week 1 to Week 2 is usually a big jump for every team.''