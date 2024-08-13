Analysis: Olympics with a short field delivers stars on the podium and compelling golf

Korda won the gold in Tokyo as the newly minted No. 1 player in women's golf who was coming off her first major. Schauffele won gold with a 5-foot par putt on the last hole, a tribute to both parents. His mother was raised in Japan — his grandparents are still there — and his father had Olympic aspirations of his own until getting struck by a drunk driver on his way to a German training site. He lost an eye among numerous injuries. Storybook stuff.