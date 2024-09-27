Analysis: NFL is still a passing league despite early rise in running

''I do think that the sample size is small right now but there's been a shift,'' Titans coach Brian Callahan said of the run-pass ratio. ''I think statistically, as you look at it, teams are more intently running the football than maybe they were two years ago. So yeah, I think you're seeing a slight shift in process because it's hard to throw the ball all over the place against some of these defenses and how they play, and they make you earn it and they put a lot on the quarterback to be able to complete seven, eight balls a drive for six to nine drives a game.