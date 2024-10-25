Analysis: More star wide receivers could be on the move after Hopkins, Adams and Cooper

COOPER KUPP: A Super Bowl MVP when the Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati following the 2021 season, Kupp hasn't stayed healthy. He's missed 17 games over the past 2 1/2 seasons. The 31-year-old returned to the lineup on Thursday night and caught five passes for 51 yards and one TD in Los Angeles' 30-20 win over Minnesota. The Rams (3-4) are in the mix in an up-for-grabs NFC West so they may not want to part with one of their best players.