Analysis: Kickers benefited from rusty, ineffective offenses

''That's just part of who I am,'' Allen said told the AP about playing with a chip on his shoulder. ''I've always kind of been the guy who was counted out going back to high school, having no scholarship offers, going to junior college, only having one offer to the University of Wyoming. Trying to prove everybody wrong? Yeah, but more so trying to prove myself right. I've always had that internal drive and the want to be in the position I am today. I've always told myself there's two types of people in this league: the guys who figure it out and the guys who get figured out. I've always said I'd be the guy who figures it out.''