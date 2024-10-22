Analysis: In a game where he threw 5 touchdown passes, Lamar Jackson's lead block spoke volumes

''That's unbelievable that somebody is a quarterback of his caliber to be that unselfish (and) to be blocking downfield (for) your teammate,'' Henry said. ''That's the type of guy that could have a hell of a game and (doesn't) even know his stats. All he knows (are) the guys he threw to and the guys who scored. The dude is just incredible. I said in an interview a few weeks ago; I think he's the G.O.A.T., for sure.''