Analysis: History suggests a team will make a big leap to reach a conference championship game

''It takes a little bit of luck to bounce your way, too, but ultimately, it comes down to winning your last game and that takes 53 guys on an entire roster, plus the practice squad, plus your training staff, plus your equipment staff, plus your weight-training staff and your strength staff,'' Allen said. ''It takes everybody in the entire building. So, looking forward to the challenge this year, and we're going to do everything that we can do to get over that hump.''