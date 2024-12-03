Analysis: Getting benched may have been best thing that happened to Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson

But Antonio Pierce made an even worse decision on Black Friday that cost the Raiders a chance to beat the Chiefs. Aidan O'Donnell drove Las Vegas to the Chiefs 32 with 15 seconds left. Instead of trying for a game-winning field goal down 19-17, Pierce wanted O'Donnell to take the snap, allow more time to tick and throw the ball away. But O'Donnell wasn't ready for the snap, the Chiefs recovered the fumble and escaped with the win.