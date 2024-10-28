Analysis: Eagles, Bills, Commanders make big statements in Week 8

''This is a moment of darkness, and we understand that the outside world is going to get really loud right now,'' Ulbrich said. ''But the only thing I know in life is that when it gets dark and it gets hard, that you work and you point the finger at yourself and you look inward and you figure out what can I do better from an individual standpoint. If we do that collectively, which I believe we will, that's your only opportunity to dig yourself out of this.''