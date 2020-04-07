– Cardinal George Pell walked out of prison Tuesday after Australia's highest court reversed his 2018 conviction for molesting two choirboys decades earlier — liberating the most senior Roman Catholic cleric to ever face trial over child sexual abuse.

The world may never be able to assess whether the court's reasoning was sound.

The panel of seven judges ruled that the jury lacked sufficient doubt about the accusations against Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and treasurer for the Vatican. Jurors, the court argued, ignored "compounding improbabilities" caused by conflicting accounts from the cardinal's main accuser and other witnesses.

But no one outside the court case can test that comparison. The central evidence — the testimony of the main accuser, on which the case "was wholly dependent," the judges wrote — has never been released, not in video, audio nor even redacted transcripts.

It is just one example of the secrecy and lack of accountability that have shaped the Pell prosecution from the beginning. No criminal trial in Australia's recent history has been as high-profile nor as hard to follow and scrutinize.

The case has been a model of opaque operations, starting with judges who dismissed related allegations early on, followed by gag orders preventing media coverage and a refusal to release evidence — even when a jury verdict is dismissed as unreasonable.

Legal experts said that the case made clear just how much power judges in Australia have to suppress public oversight and overrule jury verdicts, raising questions about whether the system adequately values citizen participation. At every stage, critics argue, Australia's courts exhibited a penchant for secrecy and insular decisionmaking that resembled the Catholic Church's flawed and damaging response to sexual abuse within its ranks.

"We have this approach of 'Well, you just have to trust us.' It's a problem," said Jason Bosland, a law professor at Melbourne University.

Australia's legal system is built on British common law. There is no explicit protection in the constitution for free speech, although the High Court has said there implicitly is in some cases. And a verdict by a jury can be thrown out if an appeals court determines that its decision was unreasonable or could not be supported given the evidence.

The success of such appeals is rare — but it worked for Pell. If the decision came as a surprise, it is largely because of how little the public could see along the way.

From the very beginning of the case, Australia's judges resisted legal principles that treat criminal trials as public events in order to ensure accountability.

Early on, a sweeping order restricted what journalists could publish, barring even the most basic details, such as the number of people involved in the original complaint. Strict rules that apply to all criminal cases, aiming to protect juries from information that might prejudice their decisions, also contributed to both a news and accountability blackout.

Pell was convicted in December 2018, but the verdict was not reported for two months. The court lifted its gag order only after a second trial involving additional accusations was dropped.

There was a reason for caution. Australia's sexual abuse laws require that the identities of child victims be protected — in this case, the main accuser was 13 at the time of the alleged abuse in 1996. He came forward in 2015.

But critics question whether the public's right to know could have been preserved.

In its ruling Tuesday, the High Court essentially decided the criminal case of one of the world's most powerful religious figures based on how a jury had handled testimony that no one outside the proceedings has been able to assess.