WASHINGTON – Presidents over the decades thought they could manage Bob Woodward and many, as Karl Rove put it last week, came to regret it. Then came President Donald Trump, who being Trump thought so much of his powers of persuasion that he opened up to Woodward not once or twice but an astonishing 18 times.

The latest Woodward blockbuster reveals a president who privately understood how deadly the virus was even as he was telling the public the opposite. With an election less than two months away, perhaps no other president who talked with Woodward did as much to undermine himself.

The question consuming Washington is why? Why give so much access to a journalist who made his reputation taking down a president during Watergate? And the answer is: Because he's Trump. He has infinite faith in his ability to spin his own story. He is forever seeking approval and validation from celebrity and establishment figures like Woodward. And as much as he likes to excoriate the "fake news," he is drawn irresistibly to the spotlight.

"He can't help himself," said Timothy O'Brien, who experienced it firsthand in writing his own book on Trump. "He's profoundly addicted to public attention, and the media is his vehicle. … His view is he can live with negative coverage and positive coverage. He can't live with no coverage. So he constantly puts himself in the cross hairs."

White House aides and allies are now busily setting up circular firing squads to affix blame. Tucker Carlson, the FOX News host, has been faulting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for facilitating the interviews.

But advisers know that no amount of counsel would have stopped Trump from talking with an author like Woodward, once he decided he wanted to.

Trump even seemed to understand the risk and proceeded anyway. During his first interview for the book last December, aides tried to end it, but Trump brushed them off. "Go ahead," he said to Woodward. "I find it interesting. I love this guy. Even though he writes [expletive] about me."

Woodward has enjoyed access to the Oval Office that few journalists have. He interviewed President Bill Clinton for "The Agenda." He interviewed President George W. Bush for two books in a row, at which point Bush, feeling singed, refused to talk for the third book, only to switch gears and cooperate for the fourth. President Barack Obama spoke with Woodward for both books on his administration.

Trump didn't speak with him for "Fear," Woodward's first book on Trump in 2018, a decision that Trump blamed on his staff and regretted because he believed he could have made the account more positive. As a result, Trump decided to cooperate with "Rage," to be published Tuesday by Simon & Schuster, reasoning that he would be able to better shape the narrative.

That is the same logic many presidents have adopted with Woodward — better to pet the bear than to poke him. "I remember President Bush telling me that he thought it was important for history, given the significance of the attacks of 9/11, to capture the details of the decisions while people's recollections were still fresh," said Karen Hughes, who was Bush's White House counselor.

To Trump, Woodward is an exemplar of the Washington establishment that the president believes has never respected him. He seemed excited to be talking with him. At one point, according to the book, when Melania Trump walked in, Trump boasted, "Honey, I'm talking to Bob Woodward."

"He's sort of the establishment media's version of Zeus, and I think that makes him irresistible to Mr. Trump, in particular," said O'Brien, now a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. "It actually reflects how deeply insecure he is about his own self-worth."

Like other journalists, O'Brien saw this phenomenon personally. Trump spent dozens of hours with him for scores of interviews for "TrumpNation," a biography published in 2005 when O'Brien worked for the New York Times. Trump then sued O'Brien after the book was published and lost the lawsuit.

At one point during their conversations, Trump told O'Brien he would smear him in the media if he did not like the book. O'Brien asked Trump why then was he cooperating. Trump replied that it was "an experience" for him and he enjoyed the author's company but also saw it as a challenge. "It's almost like a competitive thing with me," Trump said. "I almost wanna see if you can get Trump."

Now president, Trump gave a similar answer Thursday when asked why he talked with Woodward. "Bob Woodward is somebody that I respect, just from hearing the name for many, many years, not knowing too much about his work, not caring about his work," Trump told reporters at a news briefing. "But I thought it would be interesting to talk to him for a period of calls."

"I did it out of curiosity."