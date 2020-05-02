He may not have been their first choice.

They might have endorsed Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. They remembered how he treated Anita Hill. They didn't love what he called his "tactile" political style — the hugging, the touching — or that he seemed to laugh it off when confronted.

But he had championed the Violence Against Women Act. He had made progress on fighting campus sexual assault.

And he seemed to be the best bet to beat President Donald Trump in November.

So, one by one, Democratic and progressive women diligently threw their weight behind Joe Biden for president.

Then, with Biden the all-but-certain Democratic nominee, came Tara Reade, who had worked in his Senate office. She gave a podcast interview in March, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a Senate hallway in 1993.

On Friday, the former vice president directly addressed the matter for the first time, forcefully denying the accusation. He did so in a conversation with Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC's "Morning Joe"; Brzezinski's husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, would sit this one out.

"It's just going to be you and me," Brzezinski told Biden. It was a microcosm for the way this saga has played out: Women have been expected to discuss the allegation against Biden. Their male colleagues have not.

The particulars of Reade's account, and Biden's denial, have pushed the #MeToo movement into uncomfortable territory.

After three years of calling on elected officials, journalists and corporations to "believe women," the movement faces a case where the truth seems especially difficult, if not impossible, to establish. National news outlets have investigated Reade's allegation, and this past week, two additional women came forward to corroborate parts of her story. Yet there is no formal organization tasked with examining Reade's claim. No eyewitnesses. Memories of staff members at the time have grown hazy.

The debate over how to assess claims about decades-old behavior is not new, but it rarely takes place in the context of a high-stakes presidential race — in this case a heated, viciously personal contest, in which discussion of sexual misconduct is likely to be a constant backdrop. If liberal Democratic voters abandon Biden, it may strengthen the re-election chances of Trump, who himself has been accused of sexual assault at least a dozen times — though rarely asked about it.

"That's what makes this so difficult," said Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state assemblywoman who wrote last spring about her discomfort with how Biden had kissed and touched her during a 2014 campaign event. "We acknowledge that this is a position of impossibility for so many women, and yet so many of us are willing to do the right thing — as in, we will vote for him despite this."

And so, the burden has been placed on women to defend Biden, and to face accusations of hypocrisy from some on the right, that progressive men have not had to endure.

In the weeks that passed between Reade's interview and Biden's response, it was Democratic women who were prompted to speak on his behalf.

"I believe Joe Biden," Stacey Abrams said. He's a person of "great integrity," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Hillary Clinton offered her endorsement in a town hall-style event, although the allegation was not addressed. Women's rights organizations, from Emily's List to Planned Parenthood to Time's Up, were largely silent as many tried to privately pressure Biden into making a public statement. When Biden did speak on Friday, several groups noted that he addressed the issue.

On Friday, Anita Hill, whose 1991 testimony in the confirmation hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas was overseen by Biden, echoed the call for a neutral investigation.

"Joe Biden has denied Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations, but that should not be the end of the inquiry," said Hill, a Brandeis law professor. Given the significance of this moment, she said, the allegations against both Biden and Trump should be investigated, with results that are "made available to the public."

"Without these essential elements, uncertainty about who to believe and whether it matters will continue," she said. "How we proceed comes down to whether we take allegations of sexual violations seriously enough to insist that public institutions have fair procedures in place that protect individuals' rights to come forward, and the rights of those who are accused to defend themselves."

The response to Reade has appeared in stark contrast to the way that Democrats rallied around Christine Blasey Ford during the 2018 confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh, with Biden himself saying he believed that Blasey "should be given the benefit of the doubt." The 2017 push for Al Franken to resign from the Senate in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, which divided Democrats, makes the moment even more fraught.

Three years after #MeToo gave the country a crash course in sexual misconduct, the women being asked to defend Biden are confounded by the choice they face in November. Trump's own allegations of sexual misconduct have not been a significant liability with his GOP base, even as female voters flocked to Democrats in the midterms.

Women "know the polar difference between Biden and Trump, who brags about assaulting women in his private life and whose public policies endanger women's health and safety," Gloria Steinem said.