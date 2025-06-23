Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, ending the exciting forward's inconsistent half-decade in Orange County.
The Ducks get forward Ryan Poehling and the 45th overall pick in the upcoming draft that initially belonged to Columbus, along with a fourth-round pick next season.
Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he dealt away the Ducks' charismatic former leading scorer in part because Zegras no longer fit the Ducks' roster as they attempt to end their seven-year playoff drought.
''You start imagining lines and how you want certain players to complement each other,'' Verbeek said. ''We started looking at that scenario, so ultimately we made the decision to move Trevor because of that.''
Zegras is a natural center who wants to be a playmaker in the middle, but rising stars Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish have earned those spots on Anaheim's top two lines, which has forced Zegras to play left wing or to center a depth line. The Ducks also recently acquired longtime Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who works out with Zegras in the summer, to play left wing on one of their top two lines.
''I think he'll be given that opportunity in Philadelphia to play center,'' Verbeek said. ''He's more creative in the middle of the ice and (not) having to play from the wing. We're fortunate that there's Leo and there's Mason, (but) Trevor has to kind of get pushed to the wing, and that probably doesn't suit his best attributes.''
Verbeek also acknowledged the financial realities of the deal. Zegras will be a restricted free agent next summer, when the Ducks also will need to re-sign Carlsson, promising forward Cutter Gauthier and talented young defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger.
The big, speedy Poehling will become a key contributor on the Ducks' awful special teams, Verbeek predicted. Poehling was one of the Flyers' top penalty-killing forwards last season while scoring 31 points — just one fewer than Zegras.