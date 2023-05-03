ANKARA, Turkey — American basketball player Chris Singleton has been admitted to a hospital in Turkey after suffering chest pains, his Istanbul-based team said Wednesday.

Anadolu Efes said the 33-year-old Singleton underwent a coronary angiography which was ''clean.'' The club said more detailed tests were being carried out.

''Further tests on our player are continuing. He will be kept under observation during this period and developments (concerning his health) will be announced by our club,'' Anadolu Efes said in a statement.

On Saturday, Anadolu Efes teammate Bryant Dunston escaped unharmed from a traffic accident in Istanbul. The player's vehicle was traveling close to a truck which got trapped as it passed beneath a bridge, with its container falling on top Dunston's car.

Dunston was not hurt but was taken to the hospital for observation.

