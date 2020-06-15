DULUTH – A masked and socially distant Gov. Tim Walz got a tour of Duluth’s painful history Monday morning, exactly 100 years after a white mob lynched three black men, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie, on a downtown street corner.

Though the city and board that oversees the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial had long planned for a slate of events and up to 10,000 visitors, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans.

But history is history, so Walz, accompanied by his wife and daughter, met Carl Crawford, Duluth’s human rights officer, outside the historic police station that was broken into on June 15, 1920, when Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were pulled from their cells.

At the site of the memorial, Crawford told Walz that the bronze eyes of the reliefs are hollow, which he says was done to represent the men’s souls.

The governor’s visit came three weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in the custody of Minneapolis police. Derek Chauvin, the white officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes while he pleaded for breath and faded into unconsciousness, faces second-degree murder charges.

The connections between the two events a century apart was the sobering theme of the day.

Walz, gesturing in the direction of the downtown street corner where Clayton, Jackson and McGhie were lynched, said our “inability to deal with that led to what happened down there,” as he pointed toward I-35 that leads down to Minneapolis.

Walz said his goal on policymaking regarding issues of race is “to get things through that people in these communities have said will make a difference in their lives for, in many cases, generations.”

He added: “Whether you like it or not, we’re going to be defined either by the murder of George Floyd or by how we respond to the murder of George Floyd.”

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the centennial of the lynchings “links so clearly right now, so viscerally, to the experiences we’ve had in Minnesota these last few weeks.”

Floyd’s death has become a rallying cry for protesters across the country, spurring calls for major criminal justice reforms and the defunding of police.

Earlier inside City Hall, the governor met in a socially distant circle with a group of 10 Duluth residents, all people of color.

City Council Members Janet Kennedy and Renee Van Nett among the group selected to speak with Walz. Last fall Kennedy became the first African-American elected to the council, and Van Nett, now council vice president, was the first female Native American on the governing body.

Walz told them there’s “an unbroken line” between the lynchings 100 years ago and Floyd’s death. The former high school teacher noted that he was just talking with his daughter, Hope, about how the lynchings aren’t taught in Minnesota schools. Nor, he says, is the native history of “the land that we stand on.”

Later, he said Minnesota needs to “think deeply about how we teach these things in school.” He added that students of color “need teachers that look like them.”

The Duluth memorial was constructed in 2003 through a fundraiser organized by local activists, who urged the community to acknowledge the city’s shameful history after decades of keeping the lynchings quiet. In all, six circus workers were accused of raping a white woman, Irene Tusken, though her doctor found no evidence of an assault.

On Friday, the Minnesota Board of Pardons granted its first posthumous pardon to Max Mason, a fellow circus worker who was convicted, without evidence, of the rape of Tusken. Backers of the pardon called him a “scapegoat” to excuse the actions of the lynch mob.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.