Inspired
What's a good volunteer opportunity for me in Minnesota?
How do you find a volunteer opportunity that fits you? Take our quiz to narrow down the options. (The sources listed here are examples of…
Inspired
Volunteers talk about the rewards of giving time in Minnesota
Leah Anderson Brand Manager, Robbinsdale, 29 Volunteer RolesDog foster parent and adoption event volunteer for Midwest Animal Rescue since May 2022, started with another animal…
Inspired
Minnesota volunteers say they get more than they give: Take our annual reader challenge
This year's installment of our annual Reader Challenge series invites you to join the 35.5% of Minnesotans (more than 1.5 million) who volunteer.