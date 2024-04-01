ISLAMABAD — An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
The mine, which the children found near their village in Gero district in Ghazni province, was from decades ago, said Hamidullah Nisar, director of the Taliban's information and culture department in Ghazni.
He said the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old.
Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli troops withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, after 2-week raid
Israel's military withdrew from Gaza's largest hospital early Monday after a two-week raid, in which it said it killed some 200 militants and detained hundreds more. Palestinian residents said the troops left behind several bodies and a vast swath of destruction.
World
Attempting to draw youth, Japan's royal family debuts Instagram. But so far, no candid photos shared
Japan's imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.
World
An old land mine found by children near an Afghanistan village explodes, killing 9
An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.
Business
South Korea's Yoon vows not to back down in the face of doctors' strike over medical school plan
South Korea's president vowed Monday not to back down in the face of vehement protests by doctors seeking to derail his plan to drastically increase medical school admissions, as he called their walkouts ''an illegal collective action'' that poses "a grave threat to our society.''
Business
France presses China on trade and Ukraine ahead of upcoming Xi Jinping visit
The French foreign minister pressed China on trade issues and the war in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a planned visit to France by Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this spring.