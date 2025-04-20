JERUSALEM — An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics finds 'professional failures.' A deputy commander will be fired.
An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics finds 'professional failures.' A deputy commander will be fired
An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics finds 'professional failures.' A deputy commander will be fired.
The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 1:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics finds 'professional failures.' A deputy commander will be fired
An Israeli probe into the killings of Palestinian medics finds 'professional failures.' A deputy commander will be fired.