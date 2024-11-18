Wires

An Israeli airstrike hits an area in central Beirut near the Lebanese government headquarters and several embassies

An Israeli airstrike hits an area in central Beirut near the Lebanese government headquarters and several embassies.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 18, 2024 at 5:08PM

BEIRUT — An Israeli airstrike hits an area in central Beirut near the Lebanese government headquarters and several embassies.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Kansas still No. 1 in men's AP Top 25 but top 10 gets an overhaul as Alabama, Duke, Arizona drop; Wisconsin joins poll

Kansas still No. 1 in men's AP Top 25 but top 10 gets an overhaul as Alabama, Duke, Arizona drop; Wisconsin joins poll.

Wires

An Israeli airstrike hits an area in central Beirut near the Lebanese government headquarters and several embassies

Wires

South Carolina, UConn, USC top women's AP Top 25 college basketball poll as first 12 teams unchanged; TCU joins rankings