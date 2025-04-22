An Irish-born American cardinal is entrusted as the 'camerlengo,' running the Holy See between popes

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Kevin Farrell remembers the day Pope Francis asked him to be the camerlengo, the Vatican official who runs the Holy See after the death of one pope and before the election of another. They were flying back to Rome from the 2019 World Youth Day in Panama, and Francis popped the question in business class.
Farrell, 77, had been in Rome only a few years, summoned out of the blue from his job as bishop of Dallas, to reorganize the Vatican's laity office, a key part of Francis' reforms. Three years into the job, Francis asked him to take on another role that is steeped in myth and mystery but also has real-world responsibilities: managing the Vatican as ''camerlengo'' — or chamberlain — during the often traumatic ''interregnum'' between papacies and helping to organize the conclave to elect the next pontiff.
''I said to him I would accept the position but on one condition,'' Farrell recalled in a 2022 interview, smiling as he remembered their airborne conversation. The condition was that the pope would have to preach at Farrell's own funeral, reflecting Farrell's hope that he would die before Francis and never have to act as a camerlengo.
The joke was twofold: Farrell didn't particularly want the heavy responsibility. But more personally, he didn't want to entertain the possibility of outliving Francis, whom he credited with having set the Catholic Church on a crucial path of renewal, redirecting it away from culture war defensiveness and back to its Gospel-driven essence of inclusion.
''We were defending ourselves always: Self-preservation was the theme of the church,'' Farrell said. ''And Pope Francis moved us beyond self-preservation'' to a message of welcome and accompaniment.
The camerlengo's role
With Francis' death, though, Farrell is in the spotlight, albeit only until a new pope is elected. Farrell on Monday morning announced the death from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived and died. In a short statement read live on Vatican television, he said Francis' ''entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his church.''
According to tradition, the camerlengo certifies the pope's death, seals the papal apartment and breaks the pope's fisherman's ring, as a symbol of a vacancy at the Holy See. He leads the procession accompanying the coffin into St. Peter's Basilica and presides over the burial.