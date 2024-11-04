World

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general dies in an autogiro accident, TV says

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed Monday in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border, state TV reported.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 4, 2024 at 8:26AM

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot were killed Monday in an autogiro accident during an operation near the Pakistani border, state TV reported.

The report said that Gen. Hamid Mazandarani died during a military operation in the Sirkan border area, located in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the crash occurred during a drill.

An autogiro, resembling a helicopter in rotor design but simpler and smaller, is typically used in Iran for pilot training and border monitoring. It is capable of carrying two people.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after eruption kills 9 and destroys buildings

Rescue workers sifted through smoldering debris and thick mud Tuesday in search of survivors, a day after a volcano on Indonesia's island of Flores erupted and killed at least nine people with its searing lava and ash.

World

North Korean troops in Russia are shelled by Ukrainian forces, an official says

World

Puerto Rico holds general election that promises to be historic