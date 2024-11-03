DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian-American journalist is believed to be held by Iran as tensions remain high after an Israeli attack, US says.
An Iranian-American journalist is believed to be held by Iran as tensions remain high after an Israeli attack, US says
An Iranian-American journalist is believed to be held by Iran as tensions remain high after an Israeli attack, US says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 6:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.