WASHINGTON — An international astronomy group is the latest to join calls for the creation of a lunar clock to keep time on the moon.
Wires
An international astronomy group is the latest to join calls for the creation of a lunar clock to keep time on the moon
An international astronomy group is the latest to join calls for the creation of a lunar clock to keep time on the moon.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 4:31PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York
A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York.