An inquiry says France's government covered up Nestle's illegal treatment of bottled water

PARIS — The government of French President Emmanuel Macron covered up decisions over the illegal treatment of mineral water by food industry giant Nestle, including the world-famous Perrier brand, a Senate inquiry commission said Monday.
Its report focused on Nestle's years of use of treatments to avoid bacterial or chemical contamination of water labeled as ''natural mineral water'' or ''spring water'' for brands also including Contrex, Vittel and Hépar. Such treatments are prohibited under French and European regulations.
The report concluded that France's government had concealed ''illegal practices."
''In addition to Nestle Waters' lack of transparency, the French government's lack of transparency must also be highlighted,'' it said.
French media reported the banned treatments last year.
Nestle paid a fine to avoid legal action
The report noted a "deliberate strategy" of concealment since the first government meeting on the issue in October 2021. Months later, authorities agreed to a Nestle plan to replace the banned treatments with microfiltering.
Nestle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. France's government did not immediately comment.