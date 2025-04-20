An incessant crackdown in Belarus hurls dozens of independent journalists into harsh prisons

TALLINN, Estonia — Journalist Ksenia Lutskina served only half of her eight-year prison sentence in Belarus after being convicted of conspiracy to overthrow the government. She was pardoned after she kept fainting in her cell from a brain tumor diagnosed during pretrial detention.
''I was literally brought to the penal colony in a wheelchair, and I realized that journalism has really turned into a life-threatening profession in Belarus,'' she told The Associated Press in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she lives.
Lutskina was one of dozens of journalists imprisoned in Belarus, where many face beatings, poor medical care and the inability to contact lawyers or relatives, according to activists and former inmates. She compared the prisons to those from the Soviet era.
The group Reporters Without Borders says Belarus is Europe's leading jailer of journalists. At least 40 are serving long prison sentences, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.
Lutskina had quit her job making documentaries for Belarus' state broadcaster in 2020 when mass protests broke out after an election — widely denounced as fraudulent — kept authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power. Trying to set up an alternative TV channel to fact-check government officials, she was arrested that year, put on trial and later convicted.
Other journalists fled the country of 9.5 million and operate from abroad. But many have had to curtail their work after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration cut off foreign aid, a vital source of funding for many independent media.
"Journalists are forced to face not only repressions within the country, but also the sudden withdrawal of U.S. aid, which puts many editorial offices on the brink of survival,'' BAJ chair Andrei Bastunets told AP.
The 2020 crackdown