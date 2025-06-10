An immigrant Wisconsin man falsely accused of threatening Trump can be released on bond

CHICAGO — An immigrant man who was falsely accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump can be released from a Wisconsin prison on bond, an immigration judge determined Tuesday.
Ramón Morales Reyes was accused of a writing a letter threatening Trump in a blistering social media post by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The post includes Morales Reyes' photo and an excerpt from the letter he purportedly wrote in English. But the claims quickly fell apart as Wisconsin authorities determined that Reyes, who doesn't speak English well or write in the language, was framed.
The immigrant from Mexico was a victim in a violent 2023 attack where his bike was stolen. According to authorities, the alleged attacker, Demetric D. Scott, forged the letter to try to clear his case. Morales Reyes was set to be a witness in Scott's July trial for armed robbery and aggravated battery.
Judge Carla Espinoza set Morales Reyes bond at $7,500 during a brief hearing at immigration court in Chicago.
''The defendant does not present a danger to the community,'' she said.
Morales Reyes, 54, appeared virtually from Dodge Detention Center in Juneau, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Milwaukee. He could be released this week if the federal government does not appeal.
An attorney for the federal government did not speak at the hearing. In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would ''continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal'' of immigrants without legal status but did not respond to a question about whether government attorneys would appeal Morales Reyes' bond.
Morales Reyes, a married father of three U.S. citizen children, works as a dishwasher in Milwaukee.