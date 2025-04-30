Sports

An illness forces the Wild to replace Gustavsson with Fleury at goalie against Golden Knights

Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of what the team called an illness, putting Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 4:15AM

LAS VEGAS — Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of what the team called an illness, putting Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Fans chanted Fleury's name to begin the third period. He remains arguably the most popular player in the Golden Knights' eight-year history, starting in goal for Vegas its first four seasons. It was his first time facing the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

Fleury was playing in his 18th playoffs, breaking his tie with Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur to become the goalie with the most playoff seasons.

Gustavsson saved 23 of 25 shots through the first two periods as the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead.

The series was 2-2 going into the game.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

MARK ANDERSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Polanco has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Mariners beat Angels 5-3

Jorge Polanco hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Sports

Xander Bogaerts homers, drives in 3, to help the Padres beat the Giants 7-4

Sports

An illness forces the Wild to replace Gustavsson with Fleury at goalie against Golden Knights