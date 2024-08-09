Wires

An Illinois sheriff is retiring after a deputy he hired was charged with murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey

An Illinois sheriff is retiring after a deputy he hired was charged with murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 9, 2024 at 8:59PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois sheriff is retiring after a deputy he hired was charged with murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

Wires

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Wires

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony