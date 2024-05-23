BEIJING — An explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, state media reported. Casualties are unknown.
Videos on social media showed that parts of a five-story apartment building were damaged, with one apartment's balcony completely blown off. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank.
Videos online also showed at least one person being carted away by first responders into an ambulance, and the streets were covered in debris.
Xinhua news agency said the explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m. Thursday. Harbin is the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China's military holds drills around Taiwan, says it is punishment after new president took office
China's military held exercises surrounding Taiwan on Thursday in what it called punishment for separatist forces seeking independence on the self-governed island where a new president took office this week.
World
An explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, China. Casualties are unknown
An explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, state media reported. Casualties are unknown.
World
A UK lawmaker returns to work as 'the bionic MP' after losing his hands and feet to sepsis
Britain's fractious politicians shared a rare moment of unity Wednesday, when a Conservative lawmaker returned to work six months after sepsis put him in a coma and forced the amputation of his hands and feet.
World
Brazil's flooded south sees first deaths from disease, as experts warn of coming surge in fatalities
The first two deaths from waterborne bacterial disease were reported in southern Brazil, where floodwaters were slowly receding, and health authorities warned additional fatalities were likely.
World
Egyptians held nearly a year over deadly shipwreck are released from Greek jail after case dismissed
A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year pending trial for a deadly shipwreck were released from jail Wednesday, a day after a Greek court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it.