BEIJING — An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries, the city government said Friday.
A blast furnace exploded Thursday morning at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. in Yingkou, east of Beijing in Liaoning province, the city's Emergency Management Bureau said in a statement.
The cause was under investigation, but experts believe an equipment malfunction was to blame, the announcement said.
Phone calls to the Yingkou government Friday weren't answered.
The disaster occurred less than 12 hours after an explosion Wednesday evening blamed on cooking gas killed 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, a city in China's northwest.
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan's implosion
A renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan's wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world's most famous shipwreck were killed aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week.
Business
The US has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be trash into ice cream and pizza
At Tyler Malek's ice cream parlors, one cook's trash is another chef's frosty treat.
Nation
With the fate of those on Titanic-bound submersible known, focus turns to cause of fatal implosion
The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, officials said, as tributes from around the world poured in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic.
Business
An explosion at a Chinese steel mill kills 4 and injures 5
An explosion at a steel mill in China's northeast killed four people and left five hospitalized with injuries, the city government said Friday.
Business
Stock market today: Asian shares sink as central banks crank interest rates still higher
Asian shares sank sharply Friday after several central banks around the world cranked interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.