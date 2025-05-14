World

An explosion at a chemical plant near Seville sends black smoke over the Spanish city

An explosion at a chemical plant near Seville sent a huge pillar of smoke over the city and prompted Spanish authorities to urge nearby residents to stay indoors, but no one was reported injured, emergency services said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 2:17PM

Officials recommended that local residents close their windows to stop smoke fumes from entering their homes.

The explosion occurred midday in an industrial park in Alcalá de Guadaíra, located about 20 minutes to the east of Seville's city center.

A thick plume of black smoke formed above the building which contained chemical products. Emergency services immediately cleared personnel from the plant site.

