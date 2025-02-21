An explosion at a beachside condo in Hawaii injures people, leaves a trail of debris

Nation

February 21, 2025 at 2:54PM

HONOLULU — An explosion at a Hawaii beachside condo resort in a popular tourist area injured some people and left a pile of debris, according to police and video footage.

The explosion happened Thursday night at the Aston at The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach in west Maui, police said.

‘‘All victims have been transported from the scene,‘’ police and fire officials posted online.

They did not specify how many people were hurt. Local media reports, attributing their information to police, said seven people ranging from 18 to 74 were injured, three critically.

Police said no evacuations were necessary. They did not provide any other details on the explosion.

Video of the area shows an explosion happening outside, near a swimming pool, and that debris was scattered near the beach. The media reports suggested it was a gas grill that exploded.

An email seeking comment was sent to the resort.

