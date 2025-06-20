An ex-college basketball player testifies that Sean 'Diddy' Combs got 'extremely creative' on drugs

NEW YORK — A former Syracuse University basketball player who worked recently for Sean ''Diddy'' Combs as a personal assistant testified at the music mogul's sex trafficking trial on Friday that Combs got ''extremely creative'' when he was on drugs.
Brendan Paul, 26, was arrested last year at a Miami airport with cocaine he says belonged to Combs, and he testified with immunity about what it was like working for the hip-hop entrepreneur for a year and a half. Paul was arrested in March 2024 — the same day federal agents conducted multiple searches related to the Combs' investigation.
Prosecutors are winding down their case after six weeks of testimony from an array of witnesses ranging from ex-girlfriends and former employees to male sex workers and the rapper Kid Cudi. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, even made a surprise appearance at the courthouse.
The prosecution seeks to convince the jury that Combs oversaw a sprawling racketeering enterprise for two decades that relied on obedience by employees willing to do anything for him, including buying drugs when necessary.
Defense lawyers say Combs did not commit federal crimes, although they acknowledge that prosecutors have exposed domestic violence during the trial. After pleading not guilty following his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel, Combs has been held without bail at a federal lockup in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors were expected to rest their case by Monday. A defense presentation is expected to last from two to five days.
Paul said he bought drugs for Combs between five and 10 times, spending up to $500 for drugs including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and marijuana.
He said he only did drugs with Combs once, when Combs asked him to try ''tusi,'' also known as pink cocaine, to see if it was good.