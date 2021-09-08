RHINELANDER, Wis. — An ex-boyfriend of a Rhinelander woman found fatally shot in June was been arrested in Illinois, according to Oneida County sheriff's officials.
The 30-year-old man was taken into custody in Carol Stream on Tuesday afternoon in the death of 26-year-old Hannah Miller. She was found dead of a gunshot wound along a road in the town of Pelican, near Highway 8 on June 30.
Law enforcement had been searching for the man now in custody since Miller's death.
Police previously arrested a 24-year-old man who they believe played a role in planning Miller's murder.
Authorities say the extradition process has begun to transfer the suspect to Oneida County.
