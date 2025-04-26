An English rugby team's stadium plan sparks concern for beavers, bats and UNESCO designation

BATH, England — Talk about a scrum.
The rugby club in the English city of Bath is at odds with some of its neighbors over plans to expand the team's beloved stadium.
Though Bath Rugby won a legal case that went all the way to Britain's Supreme Court, its plan to boost the Recreation Ground, or The Rec — its ''spiritual home'' since 1894 — faces more hurdles.
That's because the city of Bath is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its Roman roots, Georgian architecture and scenic landscapes. And the stadium sits in the heart of it, along the River Avon.
''I'm not anti-rugby. This isn't about a sport. This is looking at what's best for this city,'' Joanna Wright, a Green Party member of the Bath and North East Somerset Council, said as tourists stopped for photos near Pulteney Bridge.
Wright, who opposes the plan, worries that reducing the ''green setting'' will impact the UNESCO designation. She motions toward the hills beyond the stadium's temporary East Stand, which in the rebuild would become permanent rather than be removed each summer.
She noted that the city of Liverpool lost its world heritage status in 2021 because of waterfront developments, including Everton's new soccer stadium.
''We don't know what the World Heritage organization will do, but we do know that they have decided that Liverpool is no longer going to get its status, so do you want to risk that?'' Wright said.