An emboldened anti-abortion faction wants women who have abortions to face criminal charges

Hawkins' encounters, which she related during an interview with The Associated Press, are just one example of what many people involved in the abortion debate have described as the widening influence of a movement that seeks to outlaw all abortions and enforce the ban with criminal prosecution of any women who have abortions. It began gaining momentum after the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling overturning Roe v Wade and has accelerated since Republicans won full political control in Washington in last year's elections.