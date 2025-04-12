An emboldened anti-abortion faction wants women who have abortions to face criminal charges

WASHINGTON — As Kristan Hawkins, president of the national anti-abortion group Students for Life, tours college campuses, she has grown accustomed to counterprotests from abortion rights activists.
But more recently, fellow abortion opponents, who call themselves abortion abolitionists, are showing up to her booths with signs, often screaming ''baby killer'' at her while she speaks with students. Hawkins has had to send alerts to donors asking them to help pay for increased security.
''I'm pretty sure they protest me more than they protest Planned Parenthood,'' Hawkins said. ''Believe it or not, I now know the price of a bomb dog."
Hawkins' encounters, which she related during an interview with The Associated Press, are just one example of what many people involved in the abortion debate have described as the widening influence of a movement that seeks to outlaw all abortions and enforce the ban with criminal prosecution of any women who have abortions. It began gaining momentum after the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling overturning Roe v Wade and has accelerated since Republicans won full political control in Washington in last year's elections.
The movement's impact also is beginning to show up in statehouses around the country.
Mainstream anti-abortion groups have largely shied away from legislation that would punish women for having abortions, but abortion abolitionists believe abortion should be considered homicide and punished with the full force of the law. In many states, they have been advocating for legislation to do just that.
A split within the anti-abortion movement
Mainstream anti-abortion groups have tried to play down any divisions and instead, at various rallies this spring, have emphasized their unity behind other goals, such as defunding Planned Parenthood.