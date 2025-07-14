An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude shakes Panama, with no immediate reports of damage

U.S. stock indexes held near their records following President Donald Trump's latest updates to his tariffs, as speculation continues that he may ultimately back down on them. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Stock indexes fell in Europe but were mixed elsewhere after Trump announced 30% tariffs on goods from Mexico and the European Union. They won't take effect until Aug. 1, which leaves time for more negotiations. Treasury yields held steady in the bond market, while bitcoin rallied at the start of Washington's ''Crypto Week.''