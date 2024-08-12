Wires

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service says

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service says.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 12, 2024 at 7:28PM

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service says.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer.

Wires

USA Gymnastics officials 'disappointed' an arbitration panel won't reconsider asking Jordan Chiles to return her medal

Wires

Judge rules against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in fight to be on New York presidential ballot, says he's not state resident