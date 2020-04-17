– Alexandra Cross, a newly minted state public health worker, dialed a stranger’s telephone number Monday, her heart racing.

It was Cross’ first day as part of Massachusetts’ fleet of contact tracers, charged with tracking down people who have been exposed to the coronavirus, as soon as possible, and warning them. On her screen was the name of a woman from Lowell.

“One person who has recently been diagnosed has been in contact with you,” the script told her to say. “Do you have a few minutes to discuss what that exposure might mean for you?” Forty-five minutes later, Cross hung up the phone. They had laughed and commiserated. Her file was crammed with information.

She was taking her first steps up a Mount Everest of cases.

Massachusetts is the first state to invest in an ambitious contact-tracing program, budgeting $44 million to hire 1,000 people like Cross. This could help Massachusetts in the coming weeks and months as it seeks to relax strict social distancing measures and reopen its economy.

Contact tracing has helped Asian countries such as South Korea and Singapore contain the spread of the virus, but their systems rely heavily on digital surveillance, using patients’ digital footprints to automatically alert their contacts.

Massachusetts is building its response around an old-school, labor-intensive method: people. Lots of them.

“It’s not cheap,” Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said. “But the way I look at it, the single biggest challenge we’re going to have is giving people confidence and comfort that we know where the virus is.”

The state is experiencing a surge of cases, expected to last for the next week, after which it may start to consider easing social distancing rules. Robust contact tracing, combined with ramped-up testing, could smooth that process, the governor said.

“It’s hard to see how we create a sense of safety if we don’t have a program like this in place,” he said.

The idea of training a corps of contact tracers is emerging in many places at the same time as leaders think ahead to the point when social distancing constraints will be lifted.

Thomas Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the medical news site Stat that he recommended training “an army” of 300,000 contact tracers for the whole country, comparing it to the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps.

The Massachusetts program is staged by the nonprofit Partners in Health, whose doctors have led responses to infectious disease — Ebola, Zika, drug-resistant tuberculosis, cholera and typhoid fever, among others — in the world’s poorest countries.

The downside of human contact tracing is that it is expensive, can overlook contacts a subject may not recall and, some argue, is too slow for a fast-moving virus.

“Using automation to do it, cellphones and triangulations of data, that is the easiest and fastest way and probably the most effective way to do this,” said Ranu Dhillon, a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, who advised the government of Guinea on the Ebola outbreak. “If you’re taking one or two days to manually figure out where someone went, you’re adding more time where people can transmit it to others.”