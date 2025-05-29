BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine court declares a mistrial in the high-profile case over the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
An Argentine court declares a mistrial in the high-profile case over the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
An Argentine court declares a mistrial in the high-profile case over the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.
The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 4:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Hospital officials say an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza killed 22 people, including 9 women and children
Hospital officials say an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza killed 22 people, including 9 women and children.