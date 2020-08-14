The Traveler: Melinda Bennett of Plymouth

"Last week my husband [Tom Nelson] and I took our granddog, Millie, camping for a week on Lake Kabetogama in Voyageurs National Park, a COVID-safe option," Bennett wrote in an e-mail. "We had unpredictable weather all week, but on Thursday night the sun was setting and Tom and Millie were enjoying the sunset on our campsite rock." The couple were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary with the trip to Voyageurs, Minnesota's only national park, a watery wilderness on the border with Canada. "Voyageurs is an absolute treasure. We typically go to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, but we had just purchased a new fishing boat and wanted to access a bigger lake without portaging," Bennett wrote. She captured this image with her Sony Cyber-shot camera.