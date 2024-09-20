An ancient Greek vase gifted to an Italian leader is returned by his family to Greece

A ministry statement said the mid-to-late 5th Century B.C. artifact had been presented to De Gasperi by his Greek counterpart, Alexandros Papagos, during a state visit to Athens in 1953. It said Papagos wanted to convey gratitude for De Gasperi's ''decisive contribution'' in ceding the Dodecanese islands in the Aegean Sea to Greece — one of a number of territories a defeated Italy was forced to relinquish after World War II.