PRAGUE — An ammunition explosion in a military training area in the Czech Republic killed one service member and injured eight other people, including one civilian, the Defense Ministry said Monday.
The accident took place in Libava, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Prague, as ammunition technicians were being trained, the ministry said.
Those injured were transported to hospitals in the city of Olomouc, it said.
Military police are investigating the cause of the explosion.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russia's Putin to visit North Korea amid international concerns over their military cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea for a two-day visit starting Tuesday, both countries announced, amid international concerns about their military cooperation.
World
Israeli officials say Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet after key partner bolted government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential War Cabinet tasked with steering the war in Gaza, Israeli officials said Monday, a move that comes days after a key member of the body bolted the government over frustrations surrounding the Israeli leader's handling of the war.
World
German rescue team finds 10 bodies of suspected migrants off Italy's Lampedusa island.
Rescue workers found 10 bodies of suspected migrants below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy's tiny Lampedusa island on Monday, the German aid group Resqship said, as the Italian coast guard searched for missing people from another vessel shipwrecked off the country's southern coast.
World
German investigators seize cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros, calling it their biggest find ever
German investigators announced Monday that they seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from several container ships and arrested seven people in what they called the biggest ever cocaine find in the country.
World
US aircraft carrier captain playfully counters Houthi's false online claims of hitting his ship
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower may be one of the oldest aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy, but it's still fighting — despite repeated false claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels.