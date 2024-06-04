The incident occurred about 6 p.m. on May 27 while a Menomonie Fire Department ambulance was taking a patient from a Mayo Clinic in that city to a medical facility in Stillwater, a fire department statement read.

The ambulance's route included Stout Road to North Broadway and then onto westbound Interstate 94 to Hwy. 95 north into Stillwater, the statement continued.

Fire officials have yet to pinpoint where along the route the ambulance was struck on its rear doors.

"Fortunately, no damage was sustained, and the paint was easily washed off," the statement continued. "However, this incident is concerning as it shows a purposeful and dangerous act aimed at an ambulance actively engaged in patient transport. ... Such actions not only endanger the lives of patients and medical staff but also impede critical medical services."

Fire officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 715-232-2414.



