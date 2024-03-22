BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Peter Pellegrini, a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, is considered a favorite in the race for the largely ceremonial post of Slovakia's president.

A victory for Pellegrini, who currently serves as Parliament speaker, would cement Fico's power by having his allies control key posts in the country.

It would also deprive Slovakia and the European Union of a key pro-Ukrainian voice. Pellegrini hopes to succeed Zuzana Čaputová, a staunch backer of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's two-year invasion.

Čaputová announced she won't seek reelection. A former liberal environmental activist, she has repeatedly come under attack from Fico over her support for Kyiv. Fico won last year's elections on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform, and has also accused Čaputová of being a U.S. agent.

Pellegrini leads a field of nine candidates in the first round of the presidential election on Saturday. If no candidate gets a majority, which is expected, the top two finishers will face in a runoff on April 6.

WHO IS PELLEGRINI?

Pellegrini, 48, who favours a strong role for the state, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party that finished third in the Sept 30 parliamentary election. His party joined a ruling coalition with Fico's leftist Smer (Direction) party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

Critics worry Slovakia under Fico will abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The new government immediately halted arms delivery to Ukraine, even as thousands have repeatedly taken to the streets across Slovakia recently to rally against Fico's pro-Russian and other policies, including plans to amend the penal code and take control of the public media.

Pellegrini, who was Fico's former deputy in Smer, became prime minister in 2018, after Fico was forced to resign following major anti-government street protests over the killing of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancee.

Pellegrini had temporarily parted ways with Fico after the scandal-tainted Smer lost the previous election in 2020.

OTHER CHALLENGERS

Polls have predicted Pellegrini would beat other candidates in the second round.

They include former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok, 59. a pro-Western career diplomat. He had also served as the ambassador to the United States and Germany, and firmly supports Slovakia's EU and NATO memberships.

A former justice minister and judge, Štefan Harabin, 66, has openly sided with Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Another former foreign minister and career diplomat, Ján Kubiš, and far-right leader Marian Kotleba are among other notable candidates.

THE PRESIDENT'S POWERS

The president is elected for a five-year term.

The president picks the prime minister after parliamentary elections, swears in the new government and appoints Constitutional Court judges. The president can also veto laws, though Parliament can override the veto with a simple majority.

The president also has the right to pardon convicts.