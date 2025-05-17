An alleged smuggler to Colombia's cartels had a secret ally: the DEA

MIAMI — In the sordid annals of Colombia's underworld, Diego Marín stood out as the ultimate survivor.
Time and again, the reputed henchman for the Cali cartel evaded capture — or worse fates — as he built a money-laundering network stretching across four continents. He did so, authorities have alleged, with ruthlessness, street smarts and a willingness to bribe a slew of South American police officers and politicians.
All the while, Marín had an even more powerful ally in his corner: the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
For years, the elite narcotics agency claimed it was investigating the Colombian importer, telling the U.S. Justice Department he was among DEA's top targets. In reality, the relationship was more fraught, with Marín briefly signed up as an informant even as he assiduously corrupted agents with a movable feast of prostitutes, fine dining and expensive gifts, an Associated Press investigation found.
In return, at least one of those agents helped Marín launder money and smuggle contraband — throwing law enforcement off his tracks. As the DEA looked the other way, Marín's business flourished into a criminal empire that generated up to $100 million a year, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
The AP's findings — based on interviews with current and former agents, as well as a trove of highly sensitive Justice Department files — offer an unprecedented glimpse into the fraud, shoddy oversight and profligate DEA spending that enabled Marín's ascent. The corruption was so extensive, the officials said, that it reminded them of one of the most infamous law enforcement scandals in U.S. history — the FBI's unscrupulous dealings with Whitey Bulger, the Boston mob boss.
''It's an embarrassment for the DEA,'' said retired Colombian Gen. Juan Carlos Buitrago, who spent years trying to take down Marín only to see his own career derailed by the pursuit. ''They ended up creating a monster.''
After decades in the shadows, Marín has recently become front-page news in Colombia, where he's been dubbed the ''Contraband Czar'' over bribery charges that led to his arrest last year in Spain. Among the revelations aired in Colombian media: Marín provided a private plane and an illegal $125,000 campaign donation to President Gustavo Petro.